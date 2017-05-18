Officials move to sort out DND traffic mess

The Indian Express had reported about the traffic jams on the DND on May 4 The Indian Express had reported about the traffic jams on the DND on May 4

WITH THE makeshift counters set up to collect environment compensation charge and MCD toll along the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway leading to long traffic snarls, especially when trucks ply at night, authorities in Delhi and Noida seem to have come up with a solution. “Two booths at the existing DND toll plaza are likely to be used for MCD toll collection. A final decision on the matter will be taken soon,” said B N Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In October last year, an Allahabad High Court order had said that the concessionaire for the DND Flyway — Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL) — was no longer entitled to charge toll since it had “recovered all reasonable return” from the bridge. Till this directive was issued, MCD and environment toll for commercial vehicles entering Delhi used to be collected at the DND toll plaza.

As all operations regarding toll collection on the Flyway stopped overnight and several toll operators were out of work hours after the Allahabad High Court order, a concessionaire hired by the South Delhi Municipal Council (SDMC) for MCD toll and environment compensation charge was forced to set up a temporary counter on the Delhi side — around 500 metres from the plaza — of the Flyway. But this would lead to massive traffic jams.

Last week, a meeting of various stakeholders was held on the issue of traffic congestion along the stretch. “A proposal to use the toll plaza has come to us. Since the issue involves various stakeholders, a meeting was held. A report from them on the matter is awaited and a decision will be taken on the matter soon,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, Noida Authority CEO.

Government sources, meanwhile, maintained that two lanes and booths of the existing toll plaza could be used for the MCD toll collection. Ajay Aggarwal of Dep Tolls LLP — the concessionaire in charge of collecting toll and environment compensation on behalf of SDMC — said, “In all likelihood, two booths of the existing plaza will be given to us for this purpose. In our earlier agreement, 13.5 per cent of the toll collected was given to NTBCL and they had dedicated lanes for heavy vehicles.”

On April 17, the SDMC had written to the former Noida Authority CEO alleging that “proper space of road” was not available at the present location of toll collection, which made it a “very congested and accident-prone area”.

The letter also stated that the current toll point “cannot be persistently running furthermore at present locations” and it “requires immediate shifting to some other suitable location, preferably to its original location at DND Toll Plaza falling in Uttar Pradesh.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now