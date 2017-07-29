Officer’s son arrested for burgling homes of two Delhi cops

Police said Sharma was put under surveillance following a tip-off and subsequently arrested. (Representational image) Police said Sharma was put under surveillance following a tip-off and subsequently arrested. (Representational image)

Three youths, including the son of a police officer, have been arrested for burgling the homes of two policemen in Ashoka Police Line at Chanakyapuri. DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh said the three accused broke into the homes of two officers when they were out of the city for a holiday, and stole gold jewellery, laptops and mobile phones.

“The theft was planned by Rahul Sharma, a 19-year-old DU student, who has been arrested along with his accomplices — Shravan Kumar Bharti, also a DU student, and Yogesh Verma, a driver,” he said.

A senior police officer said Sharma is the son of an officer who lives in the same locality where the burglaries took place. “He knew that the owners were away on a family trip, after which he made a plan with the other two accused to carry out the theft,” Singh said. Police said Sharma was put under surveillance following a tip-off and subsequently arrested.

