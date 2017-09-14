Officers posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan allege discrimination

Rashtrapati Bhavan. (File Photo) Rashtrapati Bhavan. (File Photo)

Three police personnel posted in the security of President Ram Nath Kovind have sent a letter to him alleging that they are facing “regionalism and casteism” by other personnel on duty at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The signed letter states that due to such “malpractice, their morale is going down, which may lead to lapse in security”.

Sources said the letter, received by the office of police chief Amulya Patnaik on August 29, is signed by a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sources said Patnaik has forwarded it to the DCP concerned and asked him to take action.

The policemen allege that two senior personnel, posted there for several years, “belong to the same region and caste and have made a core team”. “Those close to them work just four-five hours, while we work for over 12 hours,” the letter alleged.

They also made allegations that the duty roster was made keeping certain people in mind.

