Office of profit row: AAP MLAs’ plea not maintainable, EC tells Delhi High Court

The Election Commission, in an affidavit, told the Delhi High Court that the AAP MLAs’ plea seeking quashing of their disqualification from the Delhi Assembly for holding office of profit was “not maintainable” and is liable to be “dismissed”.

The bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Chander Shekhar was also informed that the MLAs have challenged the Election Commission’s recommendation, which is non-existent as President Ram Nath Kovind has taken a decision on it. The affidavit further said the MLAs have not challenged the President’s January 20 decision, which accepted the EC’s recommendation.

“It is submitted that the opinion of ECI does not survive today as the same has culminated into a decision of the President, by virtue of a constitutional mandate upon the President. The aforesaid failure to challenge the Presidential order has made the present petitions non-maintainable in the eyes of law,” stated the EC’s affidavit.

Eight of the disqualified AAP MLAs filed three petitions challenging the EC’s order in the High Court. While the HC on January 24 refused to stay the Centre’s notification disqualifying the 20 MLAs, it had restrained the EC from taking any “precipitate measures” such as announcing dates for bypolls. On January 30, the court extended till February 7 its interim order restraining the EC from issuing any notification for bypolls.

In its affidavit, the EC also opposed the MLAs’ claim that they were never given a hearing, leading to “violation of the principle of natural justice”.

“The ECI afforded the MLAs ample opportunity to participate in hearings, which clearly demonstrates and proves that the principles of natural justice have been duly complied with and adhered to. However, it’s a matter of fact that the MLAs herein gave only illusory responses,” the commission said. The EC also said that it was not bound to call the MLAs for an oral hearing before recommending their disqualification to the President.

On January 29, the High Court transferred the plea to a division bench.

