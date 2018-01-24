Office of profit: Delhi HC asks EC not to issue bypoll order till Monday

Delhi High Court (File) Delhi High Court (File)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Election Commission not to issue any further order till next date of hearing pertaining to the plea filed by the disqualified AAP MLAs. The court restrained EC from taking any precipitatory step like announcing by-poll on seats held by 20 disqualified AAP MLAs.

Refusing to pass any interim order on staying Centre’s notification disqualifying AAP MLAs, the court also asked for records of the EC proceedings. The high court will next hear the matter on Monday.

On Wednesday three petitions of 8 AAP disqualified MLAs challenging EC’s order came up for hearing at the High Court. Petitioners were: Alka Lamba; Rajesh Rishi and Somdutt, Kailash Gehlot, Madanlal, Sharad Kumar, Nitin Tyagi and Sarita Singh.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru while hearing one of the petitions said, “We will conduct the hearing on Monday and till then you (EC) will not issue any further orders regarding this issue and dont precipitate the situation.”

The counsel for disqualified AAP leaders said that the “EC did not follow the principle of natural justice…This is not an office for profit as traditionally understood.”

After the submissions made by the AAP counsel, Justice Bakhru clairifed whether the plea also contested Presidential assent. The counsel said that the plea was not given against the presidential assent, but the fact that EC did not give the president full picture.

Justice Bakhru also sought all documents related to the EC proceedings.

Talking to media after the hearing, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “We have maintained from the very beginning that we have full faith in the judiciary. The biased manner in which the EC has flouted all principles of natural justice in giving this hurried order will be scrutinised and we believe that it will not stand up in the court of law.”

Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission, President Ram Nath Kovind had on Sunday disqualified 20 AAP MLAs for holding Office of Profit. The MLAs have challenged the EC’c recommendation in the Delhi High Court.

The 20 MLAs were made Parliamentary Secretaries in 2015, an appointment which was later set aside by the Delhi High Court.

