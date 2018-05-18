Office-of-profit controversy: Question officials, AAP MLAs tell EC

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was questioned from 3 pm-6 pm. (File) Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was questioned from 3 pm-6 pm. (File)

As the Election Commission resumed hearing the office-of-profit controversy Thursday, following directions from the Delhi High Court, 19 AAP MLAs appeared before it and demanded that government officials be questioned in the matter. In the first hearing after the court order, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was questioned from 3 pm-6 pm. The hearing is scheduled to continue on May 21, said officials.

Thursday’s hearing also witnessed the MLAs moving an application before the EC, asking for cross-examination of several officials — including the Delhi Assembly secretary and officials in the law and accounts department. The application maintained that verification of earning any “profit”, use of officials cars, office space for carrying out work, should be looked into during the cross-examination.

“We have asked the EC to take into account all evidence, and question officials in the PWD and GAD departments to prove that parliamentary secretaries were not given any pecuniary benefits. The EC did not take this into account before,” said Alka Lamba, AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk.

