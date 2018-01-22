Office of Profit case: Disqualified AAP MLAs withdraw plea challenging EC in Delhi HC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

The disqualified Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have withdrawn their petition in which they had sought stay on the Election Commission order disqualifying 20 MLAs after it found them guilty of holding ‘office of profit’ by being parliamentary secretaries to Delhi Ministers. The president has given his assent to EC’s order Sunday.

On Friday, six AAP MLAs sought an immediate stay on the EC order but the Delhi High Court declined to pass any interim order. The court had fixed the matter on Monday.

Subsequently, the EC counsel submitted to Justice Rekha Palli that communication for disqualification was sent to them on January 19.

Withdrawing their application, one of the counsels representing AAP said that the applications have now become “infructuous in the wake of Presidential notification on the disqualification”. READ | Office of profit: What & the why

The court, however, kept the main petitions pending for March 20, 2018–where 21 AAP MLAs had challenged the maintainability of the EC proceedings. AAP MLAs’ Counsels sought time to go through the ECI recommendations and Presidential order.

