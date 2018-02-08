Office-of-profit case: BJP demands AAP leader Kailash Gehlot’s removal as minister

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said Gahlot has lost his legislative assembly membership but still working as the minister. (File Photo) BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said Gahlot has lost his legislative assembly membership but still working as the minister. (File Photo)

The Delhi BJP on Thursday said Kailash Gahlot should be removed as a minister in the AAP government as he has no “moral” right to continue after being disqualified as a legislator in the office-of-profit case. BJP leader Vijender Gupta, who is also the Leader of Opposition, said, “Gahlot has lost the moral as well as constitutional right to continue as minister since he has been disqualified as an MLA.”

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has failed to take the required action of removing him from his post,” he said. In a statement, Gupta said, “The LG must remove Kailash Gehlot as a minister because his continuation is unconstitutional and immoral.” Gahlot is the minister incharge for revenue, transport, administrative reform, law, justice and legislative affairs and Information and Technology departments of the Delhi government.

Gupta said Gahlot has lost his legislative assembly membership but still working as the minister in-charge of several important departments. “He continues to enjoy the perks and facilities as a minister, including salary and wages, car, bungalow,” he claimed. Gahlot, who represents the Najafgarh Assembly seat, was disqualified along with 19 other AAP MLAs in January after a recommendation to the effect by the election commission was given a nod by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The disqualification was recommended by the Election Commission on the basis that the 20 MLAs held office of profit as they worked as parliamentary secretaries to Delhi government ministers, between March 23, 2015 to September 8, 2016.

