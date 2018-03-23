Office of profit: AAP MLAs restored by Delhi HC, Kejriwal calls it victory of truth

AAP MLAs celebrate outside the Delhi High Court in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) AAP MLAs celebrate outside the Delhi High Court in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Hailing the Delhi High Court verdict which set aside the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs in the office-of-profit case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the judgement is a victory of truth and people. Congratulating his party after the verdict, Kejriwal tweeted, “Truth triumphs. The elected representatives of people were wrongly disqualified. Delhi High Court has given justice to the people. It’s a victory of people of Delhi. Congratulations to the people of Delhi.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too welcomed the order as he joined the AAP legislators in thumping tables in the Delhi Assembly during its ongoing Budget session. The MLAs shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” in the Assembly after the order

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar said that the Centre’s notification disqualifying the AAP MLAs was bad in law and remanded their plea back to the Election Commission which will hear it afresh.

Read | Delhi High Court quashes Presidential notification, asks EC to review its ‘office for profit’ order

Terming the Election Commission’s recommendation on disqualification as “vitiated”, the bench said that there was violation of natural justice and no oral hearing was given to the MLAs before disqualifying them as legislators of the Delhi Assembly.

“Opinion of Election Commission of India (given to the President of India) dated January 19, 2018, is vitiated and bad in law for failure to comply with principles of natural justice,” the court said.

Express Explained | What is the Office for Profit case?

President Ram nath Kovind, on the recommendation of the Election Commission, had disqualified the MLAs. Following today’s order they now retain their status as MLAs.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd