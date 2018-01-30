Office for Profit case: Delhi HC seeks EC’s response to disqualified AAP MLAs’ plea, next hearing on Feb 7

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a written reply from the Election Commission (EC) on the ‘office for profit’ case (File Photo) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a written reply from the Election Commission (EC) on the ‘office for profit’ case (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a written reply from the Election Commission (EC) in the ‘office for profit’ case, reported news agency PTI. A division bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar, was hearing a petition filed by members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which challenged the poll body’s recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs from the Delhi Assembly. It set the next date of hearing to February 7.

The EC told the court today that it wanted to respond to allegations made by members of AAP. The court, which had previously barred the poll body from issuing any notification announcing bypolls, extended its order till the next hearing.

Explained | What is the ‘Office of Profit’ case?

A single-judge bench of the court on Monday had restrained the EC from issuing a notification till January 24. Justice Vibhu Bakhru had also transferred the matter to a division bench, after advocate Prashant Patel, on whose plea the Election Commission had recommended disqualification of the MLAs, sought transfer of the matter to a division bench.

The 20 disqualified MLAs are Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Avtar Singh (Kalkaji), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura), Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Som Dutt (Sadar Bazaar), Sharad Kumar (Narela), Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar), Sukhbir Singh (Mundka), Vijender Garg (Rajinder Nagar) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar).

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd