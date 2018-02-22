Objectionable video shot at Delhi hotel, says 23-year-old Ranchi woman

The complainant had come to Delhi on a seven-day educational tour from Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Photo for representation) The complainant had come to Delhi on a seven-day educational tour from Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Photo for representation)

A 23-year-old woman has alleged that videos of her taking a bath were made at a hotel in west Delhi, police said. According to the police, the woman claimed that the occupant of an adjacent room at the hotel managed to gain access to the ventilation shaft and shot videos of her. A 29-year-old man, who hails from Chennai, has been arrested in connection with the case, police said. Police also seized his mobile phone, which reportedly contains objectionable videos of the woman.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said, “The complainant was on an education tour with her college group. She was staying at Jagir Hotel in Kirti Nagar. She has claimed that Deepak Bora, who was also staying in the same hotel, made the videos. Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR under sections 354(c), 509 of the IPC and 66(E) of the I.T. Act.” A senior police officer said the FIR has been registered at Kirti Nagar police station.

The complainant had come to Delhi on a seven-day educational tour from Ranchi, Jharkhand, the officer said. The woman, a B.Ed student, came to Delhi on February 16 and went to Jaipur and Agra. On Tuesday morning, she arrived in Delhi and checked into the hotel. “Around 7:30 am on Wednesday, the woman was taking a bath, when she suspected that someone was making her video through the ventilation shaft. She rushed out of the washroom and informed two of her roommates, who approached their professor. She was staying at room number 306,” the officer said. The students then pressured hotel authorities to give them the details of the occupant, who was staying in room 307.

