Oath-taking: No special passes for AAP MLAs

In a bid to do away with VIP culture in the capital,the Aam Aadmi Party has taken another decision  no special passes will be issued to family members of AAP MLAs for the oath-taking ceremony.

We have decided that no VIP passes will be accepted by the MLAs and their family members for the swearing-in ceremony. We will sit with the people in Ramlila Maidan, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

The party has already requested Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung to hold the swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. The request was made on Monday afternoon,when senior leaders informed the L-G that AAP was ready to form the government in Delhi.

We had proposed to the Lieutenant-Governor that Jantar Mantar be made the venue for the oath-taking ceremony. The two venues in Delhi  Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan  had been associated with the Jan Lokpal Movement. Since we are thinking of passing the Lokpal Bill at Ramlila,we had thought that the oath-taking could take place at Jantar Mantar. The L-G had proposed that the ceremony take place at a big stadium. Since we wanted an open space so that more people could attended the ceremony,we proposed Ramlila Maidan, AAP leader Yogendra Yadav said.

The move comes a day after the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal declined security cover offered by Delhi Police. God is my biggest security, Kejriwal had said,responding to a letter from Additional DCP (Security),which offered him the Z-category protectee status offered to the Chief Minister.

These decisions are in tune with the partys ideology of putting an end to special privileges enjoyed by those in power. According to party leaders,one of the first initiatives taken by their government would be to do away with VIP culture.

The first orders passed by the government would be that no minister will use cars with red beacons or occupy bungalows. The long-term objective of the AAP is to dismantle VIP culture. It is only natural that we start with our own people. Well encourage others to do the same, Yadav said.

