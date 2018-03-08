Nursery admission for EWS kids delayed

Parents said they did not receive any message about the delay. (Archive) Parents said they did not receive any message about the delay. (Archive)

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has postponed the draw of lots for allotment of 25 per cent reserved seats for EWS/DG categories, for nursery admission in private schools.

Issuing a circular on Wednesday, the DoE said, “Due to technical reasons, this Directorate has postponed the scheduled date of the computerised draw of lots to March 8. All concerned can check the result on the department website http://www.edudel.nic.in on the same day of the computerised draw of lots by evening.”

Parents, however, said they did not receive any message on the delay.

Kamal Hasan, who had been waiting for the draw of lots for the past one month to ensure that his three-and-a-half-year-old son gets to go to a good school, said, “We did not get any message about this draw of lots getting postponed. I was told about this when I went to the cyber cafe today. My son has failed to get admission in Raghubir Junior Modern School, I hope something happens tomorrow (Thursday). This wait is making me anxious.”

In 2016, the Delhi government made the EWS/DG category admission mandatory under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act, 2009, online. Since then, the DoE holds centralised draw of lots. Prior to this, the applications were made available in schools, and the draw of lots used to be conducted in respective schools.

