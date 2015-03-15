NUJS death: Kin say ragged, thrown off hostel building

Around 50 people, including friends and family of Vikas Choudhury, took part in the march and demanded a fair probe into the first-year law student’s death.

Family members of a student of the National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata, who was found dead on the campus last week, held a candlelight march at Jantar Mantar on Saturday alleging that ragging by seniors had led to his death. Kolkata police is yet make an arrest in the case.

Around 50 people, including friends and family of Vikas Choudhury, took part in the march and demanded a fair probe into the first-year law student’s death. Choudhury’s family lives in Sarojini Nagar, South Delhi. He had cleared his CLAT and joined the NUJS in June last year.

According to Kolkata police, Choudhury was found unconscious outside his hostel on March 6. College authorities said Choudhury slipped and fell from the first floor of the hostel.

In a press release, NUJS ruled out foul play and claimed it was “an accident”.

Choudhury was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries on March 7. Kolkata police registered an FIR at Bidhannagar South Police station under Sections 302 (murder) 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Choudhury’s father Yogendra Singh, a BSF personnel posted in Guwahati, said, “My son used to complain that he was being ragged by seniors. He used to tell us over phone that they made him chant slogans and fetch them food in the middle of the night. They also pressured him to drink alcohol and smoke. He was extremely depressed.”

“Vikas’ body was lying three feet away from where it should have been had he slipped and fell. He was hit on his head and thrown from the third floor of the hostel. Police told us that the fall was from the third floor. Yet, college authorities told us over phone that he fell from the first floor. There are many suspicious and alternative versions…. no one is owning up or telling the truth. Police have made no arrest either,” Singh said.

The family said it has submitted a plea for a fair probe to the Home Minister and the Prime Minister.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App