NSUI on back foot amid calls for re-election

NSUI winners with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi NSUI winners with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

The Delhi High Court issuing a notice to NSUI’s Rocky Tuseed sent ripples among student bodies in Delhi University. Saket Bahuguna, ABVP’s national media convenor, said DU should not allow the DUSU office to remain open when “serious facts about the NSUI candidate have come up in court”.

The All India Students Association (AISA) said re-election should be held for the post of president. “If there are criminal proceedings against Tuseed, it is a serious offence. It shows the problems of the university in conducting background check of candidates,” said Kawalpreet Kaur, an AISA leader.

NSUI, however, said ABVP was trying to misuse the judiciary to subvert the democratic mandate given by DU students. “With a false FIR filed in 2014, they went to court. Within a month, the complainant had given an undertaking in court that he desired to withdraw the case against Rocky. Even after three years, the court has not framed any charges,” said Neeraj Mishra, NSUI communication-in-charge. Tuseed could not be reached for a comment.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App