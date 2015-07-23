NSCN-IM chief in critical condition in Delhi hospital

Isak Chishi Swu was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj on July 5 after he complained of weakness and intermittent fever. (Source: PTI)

Isak Chishi Swu, the 85-year-old founder-member and chairman of National Socialist Council of Nagaland — Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), is in a critical condition in a Delhi hospital.

“He is critical with multi-organ failure and also has septicemia or infection in his blood. He continues to be on ventilator support and is being given supportive medicines and hemodialysis for his kidneys,”a hospital source said.

The NSCN-IM has been demanding sovereignty for Greater Nagalim or areas inhabited by Nagas for years. Swu was one of the key spokespersons of the rebel leaders engaged in talks with the Centre after they signed ceasefire agreement in 1997.

Swu, who has advanced stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) with recurrent urinary tract infection, is also on dialysis, with problems in his liver, lungs, kidneys and pancreas, according to hospital sources.

Swu was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj on July 5 after he complained of weakness and intermittent fever. “At the time of admission, the patient’s lab reports showed urinary tract infection with suppressed platelets and white blood cells,” a source at the hospital said.

Despite treatment for his urinary infection, hospitals sources said Swu’s blood counts showed progressively decreasing white blood cells and platelets. Sources said a bone marrow biopsy found lesions which could be a result of an advanced and aggressive tuberculosis known as miliary tuberculosis.

“He was started on anti-tubercular drugs immediately. But his senses started failing and there was very poor response. On July 16, problems were observed in his liver enzymes, and further investigations identified an infection in his chest which was found to be pneumonia, in the left lower lobe of his lungs,”a hospital source said.

Swu was then shifted to the ICU, said sources. He is being guarded by policemen in plainclothes and his family members are with him at the hospital.

