NRI woman rape case probe: Police pulled up by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Thursday pulled up the Delhi Police over its probe into the alleged rape of an NRI woman by a businessman in September last year. The woman moved court, seeking that the probe be transferred from the Delhi Police to its Crime Branch to ensure speedy and fair investigation.

Hearing the woman’s plea, Justice Mukta Gupta objected to the police reply that they have not preserved the CCTV footage or evidence from the hotel room. It also asked police why it had recorded the woman’s statement twice under CrPC Section 161. Under this, the statement of any person who is supposed to be acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case is recorded by the police officer investigating the case.

The court directed police to file their status report on the above aspect before the next date of hearing on July 11. The woman has alleged that she was raped by one Vishal Chawla on the intervening night of September 28-29 in 2017, when she met him to discuss business opportunities in India.

Police have filed a chargesheet against the man. Her counsel said that the woman had come to India in September, along with her husband, to explore business opportunities. As per the plea, she came in contact with the accused who claimed to be a business associate and assured them of extending help. “On the night of the incident, while her husband was away, the man came to her hotel and took her to his residence to discuss the proposals,” the plea states.

It further said that the man served her drinks and later raped her. The plea also states that the accused threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The woman and her husband, however, approached New Friends Colony police station and lodged a rape case. The plea stated that when the couple went to the police station to enquire about the FIR lodged against the accused, they found the man was present there and he allegedly threatened to kill them.

