Now, women can carry small knives in Delhi Metro

The CISF allowed women to carry small knives so that they could defend themselves in the hour of need.

The Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for security in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network, has now allowed women to carry knives in metro trains. The decision came after considering the safety issues faced by women while travelling.

A senior CISF officer was quoted as saying that small knives were not a threat to security. “Women will now be permitted to carry knives that are less than four inches long. We realised that small knives are not a threat to security but required by women for their protection,” he said to The Hindu. Senior CISF officials have said that the step was taken in October 2016 after a review meeting.

Keeping the inconvenience of other passengers in mind, the CISF has also decided to allow lighters and matchboxes in metro trains. However, The Hindu reports that one passenger will be allowed to carry only one lighter or matchbox.

Reports suggest that the decision was taken after labourers complained of inconvenience while travelling in metros. The CISF will also maintain a register of the tools so that their owners can be reached, if required.

