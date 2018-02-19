Now, use one card to pay for Metro, feeder bus service

For now, the common mobility card can be used at 13 metro stations For now, the common mobility card can be used at 13 metro stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a common mobility card which will allow commuters to use it to travel in the Metro, take feeder buses and pay for parking at some stations. With a fleet of more than 200 feeder buses in Delhi, which travel across 40 routes, the common mobility card has been introduced “in line with the objective of ensuring last mile connectivity,” according to the DMRC. An official said, “More than two lakh people currently avail the metro feeder bus services daily.”

For now, the common mobility card can be used at 13 metro stations – Vishwavidyalaya, Saket, Karkardooma, Dilshad Garden, Akshardham, Patel Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rohini Sector (18,19), Shastri Park, NHPC Chowk, Mewala Maharajpur, Old Faridabad, and Sector 28. It’s expected to cover all Metro parking lots this year.

A DMRC official said, “The new software will simplify the ticketing process in the feeder buses and will also save time in the ticketing transaction. The fare of feeder buses is between Rs 5 and Rs 15.”

Early last month, Delhi government launched a common mobility card (the Delhi metro smart card) that can be used to travel in 250 DTC buses in the capital. By April, the pilot programme is expected to extend to all 6,000 buses in the city.

