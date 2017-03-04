Now, get your learner’s licence, transfer vehicle ownership online

A series of services under the transport department went online on Friday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the online application and payment of fees for eight services, including transfer of ownership of vehicle, special registration numbers and duplicate registration certificates. Inaugurating the services at the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The government is also planning to introduce ‘e-Authority’ to abolish public interaction with transport officials at RTOs.” With the payment of these eight services going online, the scope for corruption and falling prey to touts and time will be saved as no one will need to stand in queues at the RTOs, transport minister Satyendar Jain said.

The services can also be accessed at the RTOs, especially for people who cannot access computers or netbanking.

Transfer of vehicle ownership

Now: Application for transfer of cars, payment of fees and fixing appointment can be done online.

Before: Application and payment of fees done at RTO before original licence and documents were surrendered to new owner.

Duplicate registration certificate

Now: Application and fees can be submitted online and an appointment slotted for producing proof of loss or theft of the original certificate at the RTO.

Before: Application, fees, proof of loss or theft, to be submitted at RTO. Duplicate issued after processing at RTO.

Payment of fitness fees

Now: Application for a fitness test, payment of fees and appointment for physical checking of vehicle can be done online.

Before: Payment of fees, submission of application and fixing a date for the vehicle’s fitness test had to be done at the RTO.

Road tax

Now: Online payment via SBI multi-banking services.

Before: One had to stand in queues at the RTO to pay tax.

Fancy registration numbers

Now: Payment can be done online. Allotment letter, too, will be sent online.

Before: Payment had to be done at RTO and one had to go collect allotment letter.

Learner’s licence

Now: Appointment for tests and payments can be done online through SBI multi-banking facility.

Before: Appointments for tests and fees paid at RTO.

Deletion or addition of Hypothecation

Now: Details for deletion or addition of hypothecation of a vehicle can be uploaded online.

Before: Details had to be submitted at RTO.