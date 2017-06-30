Now, Delhi govt wants teacher development coordinators

After mentor teachers, the Delhi government has decided to introduce teacher development coordinators (TDCs) in all its 1,047 schools. In a letter asking teachers to come forward and assume the role of TDC, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the job entails providing feedback to teachers based on classroom observation, and sharing best teaching practices.

Officials said this is the next step in the government’s teacher capacity building programme. The TDCs will be the second support system for the mentor teachers. Last year, the government had appointed around 200 mentor teachers. Each of them had to visit five schools and impart the training they had received.

However, different teacher groups had opposed the concept and said taking away teachers would aggravate the staff crunch in schools. Around 30,000 posts are lying vacant in schools against the sanctioned strength of 63,000. As a temporary measure, the government has employed 17,000 guest teachers.

However, officials said this is an innovation unique to Delhi government schools.

“Such a system does not exist anywhere. This an innovative practice. We have started to strengthen our system and enhance the interest of children in particular subjects,” Atishi Marlena, advisor to Sisodia, said.

Those interested in becoming TDCs will have to send their applications to the head of the schools. The principal, in consultation with the mentor teacher assigned for the school, will make the selection and send it to the Directorate of Education (DoE) by July 7. The decision of the head will be final, officials said.

As per a circular issued by the DoE on June 27, the principal/vice-principal of schools have been told that once a TDC is selected, the number of classes he/she takes will have to be reduced.

“This is being done so that the person concerned can get time to observe classrooms of other teachers, interact with them during free periods and plan activities for improved teaching learning practices. A TDC should not be assigned more than 24 periods, unless the head of school is faced with a shortage of subject teachers,” it stated.

According to the circular, TDCs will have to facilitate in-school teacher training activities as well as meetings to share learning and experience of classroom practice. In the daily half hour slot available to teachers for academic discussion, TDCs will have to design “academic enrichment sessions”.

