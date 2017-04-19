Now Crime Branch wants officers to wear ‘formal dress’ at work

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik directed all senior officers to ensure discipline in the forces in regard to “wearing proper uniforms” (Express Photo) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik directed all senior officers to ensure discipline in the forces in regard to “wearing proper uniforms” (Express Photo)

Police personnel attached with the Crime Branch have been asked to wear “formal dress” during duty hours. The move comes less than a week after an order was issued by DCP (PHQ and General Administration) Vikramjit Singh, asking all police personnel posted at the Police Headquarters not to wear jeans and t-shirt during duty hours. In the order, wearing such clothes on duty was deemed “not desirable”.

Henceforth, all officers and their subordinates at the Crime Branch have been advised to wear formal dress. Sources said that in the last crime review meeting, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik directed all senior officers to ensure discipline in the forces in regard to “wearing proper uniforms”. Patnaik also stressed that for the same purpose, all district DCPs must revive “Friday Parade”.

Sources said the order for Crime Branch was issued by the ACP (HQ of crime) R K Vajpayee on April 13, and after the order was circulated, all the in-charges of the units concerned have been asked to ensure that “civil dress decorum” is maintained. “The reason to issue the order for Crime Branch is that the officers usually wear jeans and t-shirt. When they come to meet senior officials, it is hard to make a differences in their ranks,” sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now