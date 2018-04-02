Now, Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Arun Jaitley in DDCA defamation case

Taking his “sorry” count to four, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday apologised to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo) Taking his “sorry” count to four, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday apologised to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai have tendered written apologies to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the DDCA defamation case. The AAP leaders will move a joint application in the Patiala House Court later on Monday.

In separate letters, dated April 1, the leaders offered their “sincere apology” to Jaitley and to his family members “for any harm caused to your reputation” as a consequence of the allegations. Kejriwal also underlined that senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani’s comments against Jaitley in the court were made without his consent. Jaitley had filed a separate defamation case over Jethmalani’s comments. Later, Jethamalani had stepped down as Kejriwal’s lawyer in the case.

The leaders wrote that they made the allegations based on papers furnished to them by individuals who claimed to have first-hand knowledge into the affairs of DDCA. “However, I have recently discovered that the information and the imputations contained therein are unfounded and unwarranted and I was clearly misinformed into making these allegations,” the apology letters stated. However, AAP founder-member turned rebel Kumar Vishwas has not tendered his apology yet.

The apology is part of Kejriwal’s decision to settle all pending cases of defamation against him to “refocus” his time and energy in matters related to governance. He has already settled defamation cases slapped against him by Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Amit Sibal, son of Congress leader Kapil Sibal. There are about 20 cases pending against Arvind Kejriwal and over 30 litigations across different courts.

