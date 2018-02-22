Not paid salary for three months, teachers of East and North municipal corporation schools protest

Demanding payment, the teachers marched to the civic bodies’ headquarters on Wednesday. (Express photo) Demanding payment, the teachers marched to the civic bodies’ headquarters on Wednesday. (Express photo)

For the third month in a row, teachers working with East and North municipal corporation schools have not received salary. Demanding payment, they marched to the civic bodies’ headquarters on Wednesday. This time, teachers of Delhi University have also extended their support, and warned the corporations of “action from the city’s academic community and teachers’ associations” in case of further delay. Last month, the teachers had alleged that due to non-payment of salaries, three teachers had lost their lives.

“As days are passing, it’s getting more difficult for us to manage without salaries. We have no option but to protest. We have only received assurances that our salaries will be credited to our accounts every month,” said Vibha Singh of the Municipal Corporation Teachers’ Association. Along with the salaries, the 13,000 primary school teachers also want their arrears for the last five years cleared. Members of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) met the protesting teachers and extended their support.

“Despite a High Court order mandating the immediate payment of salaries and other due emoluments of teachers in corporation schools, the North and East corporations have roguishly refused to comply. This has led to severe torture and harassment for teachers who are being forced to work for long hours, often beyond school timings, and even on Sundays, to fulfil their various professional obligations,” DUTA said in a statement.

