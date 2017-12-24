Not on guest list for launch of Metro’s Magenta Line: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) prepares for the formal inauguration of the Magenta Line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, sources said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hasn’t been invited for the event.

DMRC sources maintained that the invitation list wasn’t drawn up by them and that the event is being organised by the Uttar Pradesh government.Principal Secretary to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Avanish Awasthi, said: “Only the Noida section of the line is being inaugurated on December 25. That is why an invitation has not been sent to the Delhi chief minister.”

An official in the Chief Minister’s Office told The Sunday Express, “We have received no intimation from the Centre inviting us for the event. But we are committed to ensuring that Delhi gets good public transport at affordable rates.”

Both the Delhi government and the Centre are equal partners in the DMRC. This also comes at a time when the Delhi government and the Centre are locked in a tussle over the recent Metro fare hike.

An AAP leader said, “The DMRC has not followed protocol — by not inviting the chief minister to the event and by holding the inauguration in Noida. This is without precedent. The Delhi government has an equal stake in the Metro and is a shareholder.”

In 2009, when the Metro first entered Uttar Pradesh, the then chief ministers of Delhi and UP, Sheila Dikshit and Mayawati, were present at the opening.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits the venue of metro launch on Monday by PM Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Gajendra yadav) UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits the venue of metro launch on Monday by PM Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Gajendra yadav)

Sources said the opening of the Akshardham-Noida City Centre stretch had witnessed two inauguration ceremonies — one before the train left from Delhi and another at the terminal station in Noida.

On Christmas Day, PM Modi will inaugurate the 12.64 km stretch between Kalkaji Mandir and Noida’s Botanical Garden — part of the 38.23 km-long Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor. The corridor is set to bring Noida closer to south Delhi.

The PM will also address a gathering at the Botanical Garden Metro station, Metro officials said.

“This is the third Metro line to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2017. He had earlier inaugurated the Kochi Metro in June and the Hyderabad Metro in November. He will travel on the stretch before his address,” a DMRC statement said.

