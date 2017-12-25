Not on duty, 12 Delhi cops sent to district lines

Twelve personnel posted as patrolling staff with five different police stations in the south district have been sent to district lines after Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya found them “not performing their duties” during Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik’s “general gahst (general patrolling)” Saturday.

During Patnaik’s patrolling, DCP Baaniya made a surprise visit. “I did not find them in their designated points when I was patrolling the area. All twelve personnel have been sent to district lines,” he said.

Baaniya has also directed the SHO of Saket to attach his Gypsy with the security lines.

“Baaniya found the Saket SHO not performing his duties and directed him to send his government vehicle to district lines, sources added.

In July, Patnaik conducted the gahst in the New Delhi range and Southern range between 9 pm and 1 am with the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), and Joint Commissioner of Police of the concerned areas.

Sources told The Indian Express that of the twelve police personnel sent to district lines, eight were posted with Saket police station while the other four were posted with Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar police stations respectively.

“The personnel were aware of Patnaik’s general gahst on Saturday night from 11 pm to 4 am. All SHOs had been directed to instruct personnel to be present in their designated areas, sources said.

The Police Commissioner’s general ghast can take place at any time during the year.

