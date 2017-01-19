Not getting right answers to queries: Delhi MLAs

During the Question Hour of the Assembly on Wednesday, several legislators, including rebel MLA Pankaj Pushkar and Tri Nagar legislator Jitender Singh Tomar — caught in the 2015 fake degree row — complained to the House that they were not getting correct answers to their questions. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, “It is the duty of all government departments to furnish replies to questions asked in the House and ensure these are accurate.”