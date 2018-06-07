Not enough questions asked by MLAs: RTI

The street dog and money menace has been a major problem of the civic bodies. (Representational) The street dog and money menace has been a major problem of the civic bodies. (Representational)

Over 1.5 lakh complaints related to water supply were received in 2017. However, only 59 questions were raised by the MLAs and 29 by the councillors in the House proceedings of civic bodies, reveals data sought through RTI by Praja foundation. The complaints related to sewerage increased by 14% from 64,481 in 2015 to 73,088 in 2017, the report states. In the RTI response, the Delhi Jal Board said that due to technical problems in the Complaint Redressal Mechanism of call centre application, no information is available from 1.10. 2017 to 31.12.2017.

In a press briefing, Rahul Kulkarni, an official with Praja, said, “If the local bodies are failing to maintain the data, it’s a matter of concern…” The number of complaints related to street dogs and monkeys has also seen a sharp increase with 22,574 complaints in comparison to 19,890 last year.

The data also shows that in 2017, there were just two days when the quality of air was good in comparison to zero such days in past two years. “On pollution, the MLAs have raised 41 issues between 2015 and 2017,” Kulkarni said. The number of solid management waste related complaints have also increased from 2,886 to 3,111.

The street dog and money menace has been a major problem of the civic bodies. The capital reports over 200 dog bite cases each day, but lakhs of unsterilised canines continue to roam around the streets. In south Delhi alone, their number was around 1,24,000 in November, an internal survey by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has found. When it comes to monkeys, the civic body has been able to catch only 50 monkeys last year as it has not been able to find monkey catchers.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App