Not enough land for rainwater harvesting, DMRC tells NGT

Rainwater harvesting systems at nine Metro stations in Delhi and Noida cannot be installed because the minimum land required for constructing such a system — measuring 36 square metres — is not available, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has told the National Green Tribunal.

Hearing a petition filed by environment activist Vikrant Tongad, an NGT bench, on December 4, had asked the DMRC to explain why the rainwater harvesting system was not possible on certain elevated Metro stations or Metro corridor. In its reply to the tribunal, the DMRC maintained that nine stations in the Phase I and Phase II did not have the necessary land.

“Out of 107 elevated stations of Phase I and Phase II, rainwater harvesting system is available at 81 stations…Out of the aforesaid 81 stations, rainwater harvesting system on 6 stations is not fully functional at this stage and the same shall be fully maintained and made operational before the onset of monsoon… There are nine Metro stations wherein the RWHS system can be installed by DMRC, however, the same cannot be installed on account of non availability of the land for installation of the RWHS. It may be noted that an area measuring 36 sq. mtr is required for installation of the RWHS system,” read the additional affidavit filed on behalf of the DMRC.

These nine stations include Noida Sector 18 and 16 Metro stations, Jhandewalan and Karol Bagh, the affidavit said.

DMRC officials also told the court that six stations — Tagore Garden, Welcome, Botanical Garden, Karkardooma, Anand Vihar and Dhaula Kuan —had rainwater harvesting structures, but they were not functional.

Incidentally, in January, the tribunal had issued a bailable warrant against the DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh since officials had failed to appear before the court and apprise them on the installation of rainwater harvesting systems.

The affidavit, filed by a DMRC official in February, further elaborated on rainwater harvesting measures on most Phase III elevated Metro stations. “These stations are Jamia Millia Islamia below which is a rocky stratum and hence difficult to construct. Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh stations which are alongside the canal and the ground water level is at a depth of around 1 metre,” read the affidavit.

