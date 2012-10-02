Northern India junior golf starts today

Some top junior golfers will be seen in action at the Golden Greens Golf Course in Gurgaon from Tuesday as the club is all set to host the IGU Northern India Junior championship,which is the third event of the seven-tournament Toyota IGU National Junior Tour.

With Indian Golf Union ranking points at stake,the tournament will see a strong starting field of over 100 junior golfers vying for the title. The four round,18 hole each day format event,which is at par with international standards of junior tours,will be played for two categories  those from 15-17 years will comprise of Category A,and those in the 13-14 years range will win the Category B title.

Top contenders in the higher age category are Manu Gandas and Abhishek Kuhar from the Golf & Country Club and Honey Baisoya from the Delhi Golf Club. In the B age group,Golf & Country Club’s Piyush Sangwan and Prakhar Asawa of Rambagh Golf Course,Jaipur are likely to be in contention on final day on Friday.

The points earned from these tournaments come in handy when national team selections for tournaments like the Asia-Pacific Junior Championship (Thailand),international Duke of York Tournament or the Malaysian Junior Open are being made.

The events also count for international tournament eligibility as well as the grand “Player of the Year” award. In selecting No 1 ranked player,points are totaled from 7 tournaments which must include the 4 zonal championships  North,South,East and West as well as the All India Junior Finals and the two other best tournaments from the season.

