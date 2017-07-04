Northeast students’ body calls Golf Club incident a cruel act

Ten minutes into the lunch, two club staff allegedly told Tailin that she had to leave because “her dress — a Khasi jainsem — looks like that of a maid”. (Source: Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Ten minutes into the lunch, two club staff allegedly told Tailin that she had to leave because “her dress — a Khasi jainsem — looks like that of a maid”. (Source: Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

IN A letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has called the incident — wherein a Khasi woman was asked to leave the dining room of the Delhi Golf Club over her attire — a “primitive and cruel act” and “ignorance at its worst”.

The letter by NESO, which represents eight major students’ movements across the seven northeastern states, reads: “This primitive and cruel act of the officials of this Delhi Golf Club is not just an insult to this particular Khasi lady but an offence to the entire Khasi race. This also reflects the mindset and attitude that they have towards the people of the Northeastern region and this can also be termed as ‘ignorance at its worst’ (sic).”

“NESO would like to remind that this is not an isolated incident but people from the Northeast have been facing insults, harassment, intimidation, assaults in different parts of India, which often proved to be fatal even resulting in death just because we dress, look, eat, talk differently.”

On June 25, Tailin Lyngdoh, a governess, and her employers, were invited for lunch at the club by a member. Ten minutes into the lunch, two club staff allegedly told Tailin that she had to leave because “her dress — a Khasi jainsem — looks like that of a maid”.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh’s employer, Nivedita Barthakur-Sondhi, said the committee set up by the Delhi Golf Club to investigate incident has not contacted them to get their version of the events. Justice Mukul Mudgal, who heads the committee, said the panel has met twice so far and will submit a report shortly.

