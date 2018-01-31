North MCD demolishes part of Rohini ashram from 40 girls were resecued in December

Police conducted a raid at Dixit’s Rohini ashram last year (File photo) Police conducted a raid at Dixit’s Rohini ashram last year (File photo)

Acting on the instructions of the Delhi High Court, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Tuesday started demolishing self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit’s ‘Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidhyalaya’ ashram. More than 40 girls — allegedly illegally confined — were rescued from the ashram in Vijay Vihar, Rohini, in December 2017.

Elaborating on the demolition drive, a North MCD official said, “The drive at Virendra Dev Dixit’s illegally constructed ashram started in the afternoon. We have already demolished portions of the second floor and the fifth floor as well as the tin shed on the terrace since they were unauthorised constructions.”

“There was mild resistance from the residents so we had to use police protection. The drive will continue on Wednesday,” he said. Commenting on the development, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted, “Though late but MCD finally took action. Otherwise, it would have been difficult for them to show their face on the next date. The baba’s fort will now be demolished where girls were exploited.”

Meanwhile, the municipal corporations continued sealing unauthorised constructions on Tuesday, with 37 properties being sealed, including 14 in North Delhi, seven in Rajouri Garden, five in Panjabi Bagh (West) and two in L Block, Hari Nagar.

