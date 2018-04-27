Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

North DMC sets target of 3,000 challans a day for littering

Each of the approximately 600 sanitary inspectors and assistant sanitary have been asked to issue at least five challans everyday and more than 600 officials will be engaged for the job, a senior North DMC official said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2018 3:35:42 am
ndmc, ndmc budget 2018, New Delhi Municipal Council, NDMC news, free sanitary pads, education, health, delhi news, indian express The decision was taken in a civic body meeting held on Thursday. 
Related News

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has set its sanitation officers a target of issuing at least 3,000 challans a day to people who are caught littering.

Each of the approximately 600 sanitary inspectors and assistant sanitary have been asked to issue at least five challans everyday and more than 600 officials will be engaged for the job, a senior North DMC official said.

The decision was taken in a civic body meeting held on Thursday.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now