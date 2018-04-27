North DMC sets target of 3,000 challans a day for littering

The decision was taken in a civic body meeting held on Thursday. The decision was taken in a civic body meeting held on Thursday.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has set its sanitation officers a target of issuing at least 3,000 challans a day to people who are caught littering.

Each of the approximately 600 sanitary inspectors and assistant sanitary have been asked to issue at least five challans everyday and more than 600 officials will be engaged for the job, a senior North DMC official said.

