North Delhi Municipal Corporation to build 8 storey car parking

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation The North Delhi Municipal Corporation

Facing the crisis of shrinking parking space and growing number of vehicles, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will construct an 8-storeyed parking facility having the capacity to accommodate 900 cars.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will provide funds for multilevel parking near Karol Bagh Metro station while NDMC will provide land for it, Deputy Chairman of the NDMC standing committee Rajesh Bhatia said.

“The NDMC will construct a multilevel car parking for 900 cars at Rajender Nagar near Karol Bagh metro station. The car parking would be 8 storeyed with three underground floors,” Bhatia said.

It would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 92.34 crore over an area of 4261 sq metres. Surface parking of 300 cars will begin in third week of January, he said. “The process for approval of drawing of the multilevel parking is underway. Construction work is expected to start later this year,” he added.