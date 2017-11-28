North corporation official complains Mayor interfered in tender process, she hits back

Mayor Preety Agarwal Mayor Preety Agarwal

The Deputy Commissioner of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has accused Mayor Preety Agarwal of interfering in the process of security tender, threatening him and exerting her authority to see documents while examination of the tender was underway. Agarwal hit back saying that she “had gone to inspect the building” and that the “official must be doing something wrong, which is why he is angry”.

In a note written to the North corporation’s commissioner Madhup Vyas, a copy of which has been sent to the Delhi government, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) K Mahesh demanded an FIR against the Mayor for allegedly interfering in the process of technical evaluation of bids. Mahesh also demanded that he be repatriated to the Delhi government.

According to protocol, once the technical and financial bids are finalised, the file is submitted to the additional commissioner and then to the commissioner, before being sent to the standing committee chairman and the Mayor for necessary approvals.

The technical bid involves the technical qualification of a bidder, such as annual turnover, manpower, etc, while financial bid involves the minimum amount at which the bidder wants to provide the service.

The corporation needed 236 security guards and, on November 13, a five-member committee was examining papers of the technical bid, before moving on to the financial bid on November 17.

Referring to what allegedly transpired on November 13, Mahesh, in the note, said that the Mayor entered his office in the North Corporation’s headquarter in Civic Centre in an “aggressive” manner, with a team of officials carrying a camera, security guards and other members.

“The tender documents contain information and papers which, if shared with non-members of the committee till the finalisation of the entire process, would amount to violating the secrecy of the bid… The intervention in the evaluation process of tender documents before finalisation is improper, illegal, irregular and unjustified,” Mahesh wrote to the commissioner.

Terming it a conflict of interest, the note alleges that the Mayor was accompanied by the guard of the security firm that is one of the bidders whose documents were being technically evaluated.

“Non-maintenance of secrecy during the process of finalisation of tender contravenes the provisions of the Central Vigilance Commission,” Mahesh alleged in the note.

The DC also accused the Mayor of threatening him with an FIR, despite him trying to explain that the tender documents cannot be given to her till they are finalised.

In the note, Mahesh also claimed that the Mayor asked the DC: “How much time shall you take to scrutinise the technical bid?”

He alleged that he told her it would take 4-5 hours more, and the Mayor asked him to bring all documents to her office the next day.

Mahesh also claimed that he told her he cannot take the documents to her office, and would submit them to the commissioner.

When contacted, Agarwal said, “I had gone to inspect the building. I first went to the top floor to see a site for the national flag to be hoisted, and then went to rooms of some officials. That was just one of the rooms. I think the official must be doing something wrong, so he is angry.”

“How will I know that what work is being carried out? The problem is that if someone is doing wrong and gets caught, he is infuriated,” she said. “As Mayor, I think I have the right to inspect. But the allegations — that I have inquired about the tender — are wrong,” she said. “The officials misbehaved with me. If they were evaluating bids, they could have told me they are evaluating; how will I know what is being done.”

