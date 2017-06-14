North Delhi civic body warns PWD of waterlogging

FILE PHOTO: Waterlogging at the Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the capital New Delhi after heavy showers in 2016. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) FILE PHOTO: Waterlogging at the Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the capital New Delhi after heavy showers in 2016. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Alleging that the delay in desilting of drains could lead to waterlogging in the city, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has written to the Public Works Department (PWD) department to address the issue.

In a letter sent to the PWD commissioner, the engineer-in-chief of the North civic body has listed out 25 critical points in the capital that require “immediate desilting”. These points include Madhuban Chowk, Azadpur drain, Kohat Metro station, and others.

North Delhi mayor Preety Agarwal, meanwhile, inspected some PWD drains at Britannia Chowk, Wazirpur Industrial area, Azadpur and Jahngirpuri Tuesday. “PWD still hasn’t completed desilting of drains, which may lead to waterlogging,” she said.

“Even 10 days after the engineer-in-chief wrote to them (PWD), desilting of drains has not been started by the PWD,” the mayor said. She added that an additional commissioner-rank officer has been deputed to review desilting work twice a week.

A government spokesperson, however, termed this a routine exchange of notes and said, “As far as desilting is concerned, we will look at these spots and take action immediately.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App