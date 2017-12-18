North body to build stack parking lots to decongest Old Delhi

In total, the parking lots will be able to accommodate 400 vehicles — 42 in Idgah Road, 95 in Jaat Dharamshala, 100 in Pratap Nagar, 100 in Salimgarh Fort and 63 near Jama Masjid (Representational Image/ File) In total, the parking lots will be able to accommodate 400 vehicles — 42 in Idgah Road, 95 in Jaat Dharamshala, 100 in Pratap Nagar, 100 in Salimgarh Fort and 63 near Jama Masjid (Representational Image/ File)

To decongest the capital’s most traffic-prone area, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to construct stack parking lots in and around Old Delhi. The parking lots are likely to come up near Salimgarh Fort, Idgah Road, Jaat Dharamshala, Jama Masjid Metro station and Pratap Nagar Metro station. A senior North civic body official said the tender has been approved and they are now waiting for official approval before starting work. “We will start work on the parking lots in the next one month. They should be ready in five months,” the official said.

In total, the parking lots will be able to accommodate 400 vehicles — 42 in Idgah Road, 95 in Jaat Dharamshala, 100 in Pratap Nagar, 100 in Salimgarh Fort and 63 near Jama Masjid. “With several eateries and wholesale shops, the area around Jama Masjid is very traffic-prone. These parking lots will help decongest the Walled City. The project is being launched on the basis of a direction by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi,” the official said.

Sources said the minimum call for each of the tenders has been between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. Stack parking is a mechanised parking system, where cars are parked in stacks, and which operates on the format of a Ferris Wheel. Sources said the corporation is focussing on stack parking over multi-level parking since it takes less time to construct.

Currently, the North corporation has six multi-level parking lots — three in Old Delhi and one each in Model Town, Kamla Market and Asaf Ali road. Besides, there are two stack parking lots — in Paharganj and Karol Bagh.

The civic body official also said they are undertaking parking projects in other parts of the city that fall under their jurisdiction. These include setting up 10 multi-level stack parking spaces in various crowded areas.

The facilities will be developed in Pitampura, Rani Bagh, Shastri Park and Gandhi Maidan in Old Delhi. The multi-level parking projects will be given on a freehold-basis or will be developed under public private partnership (PPP) mode.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App