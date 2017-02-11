North body budget proposes insurance for rickshaw pullers

Rickshaw pullers above 21 years of age and in good health will be covered under insurance Rickshaw pullers above 21 years of age and in good health will be covered under insurance

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Friday passed its budget with proposals including insurance cover for rickshaw pullers and tax exemption to citizens above 85 years of age. However, there was no new scheme to improve its financial condition.

Leader of the House V P Pandey read the last budget speech in the current term and said the budget was not a puzzle of numbers “but one reflective of the issues and concerns of the people of Delhi”. Pandey announced a slew of measures as the party readies itself to fight 10 years of anti-incumbency in April.

The proposal said insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana will be provided to rickshaw pullers “who are above 21 years of age and in good health”. Premium for the scheme will be paid by the corporation, Pandey said. The scheme will be implemented as soon as the administrative order is passed.

Struggling to keep up with its salary bills, the civic body continues to offer exemptions on property tax to bring more people into the tax net. The proposal to exempt tax was earlier restricted to those above 100 years.

Responding to Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Goel’s criticism of the budget, Pandey said the Congress is responsible for the financial difficulties of the corporation since “promises made during trifurcation were not kept” and the fiscal deficit of the corporation kept increasing. The corporation also announced the construction of 290 toilet blocks and installation of 10,000 garbage bins.