‘None of us has heard of shops being shut for a political dharna’

On April 12, as BJP held a fast over the Parliament session washout, eateries near Hanu-man Mandir in Connaught Place were told to stay shut. After Congressmen were caught feasting before a fast, a Delhi BJP leader said they wanted to avoid “temptation”. An interview with Prem Prakash, 69, owner of a snacks shop in Connaught Place.

Since when have you been doing business here?

For three years. There are six shops on the temple premises, some around for over 10 years. We pay a monthly rent to the municipal body.

Have you been told to shut down for a protest before?

The older shopkeepers say they have never seen or heard of shops being closed for a political dharna, at least not in the past 25 years.

Were you told the reason why shops were being shut?

Why don’t you ask those who took this decision? Two days before the BJP’s fast, some policemen told us about the protest and said it would be better for us if we stayed shut. They did not force us; only told us there would a lot of people and it would be good if we don’t open. I heard around 3,000 people eventually gathered, but we see huge gatherings at festivals too. It has never been a problem; I don’t understand why it is problem now.

What were your losses for the day?

We pay a monthly rent of over Rs 60,000 to the corporation. Besides, there are workers to be paid and bills to settle. The fast was from 10 am to 5 pm. Shops selling lassi, cold drinks told us they lost over Rs 25,000. An entire day’s business was gone.

Will this become a practice?

I really don’t know. If police come and ask us to shut down, we don’t have much of a choice. We will see what happens.

