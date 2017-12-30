Non-veg food display: Congress, AAP say SDMC should enforce old rules

The Congress and the AAP have accused the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) of “dividing” people on food habits by passing a resolution in the House to ban display of non-vegetarian foods outside eateries.

Both the parties maintained that there are several rules for safe dining under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, which the eateries do not follow, and instead of bringing in the new proposal, the civic body should enforce those.

Leader of Congress in the south corporation, Abhishek Dutt, said, “The DMC Act states that the eateries should be completely fly-proof. It also states that no food shall be served outside the premises. But do you see these being implemented? The SDMC had approved the proposal citing “danger of contamination and hurting the sentiments of vegetarians”.

AAP leader Ramesh Matiala said, “The corporation’s health department is already short-staffed. They do not have enough manpower to implement the present rules.” Leader of the House Shikha Rai of the BJP said, “The allegations are wrong. We do follow all existing rules. The eateries can advertise about non-vegetarian food by using pictures.”

