MCD elections: Four BJP candidates could be disqualified due to nomination errors

In a setback for the Delhi BJP, at least four of its municipal poll candidates might be disqualified due to errors in their nomination papers. It is learnt that due to legal and technical faults in filing nominations, not only candidates but their covering candidates’ nominations too are likely to be rendered invalid.

These candidates now plan to approach the State Election Commission on Thursday to file an appeal. If the appeal is rejected, the party may have to bank on its rebel candidates, who have filed nominations as Independents, or will have to find substitutes for the seats. If that also fails, the party will have to surrender the seat and not contest. The seats in question are Abul Fazal Enclave, Kishan Ganj, Vinod Nagar. According to sources, Bapraula seat too is part of the list.

Jamal Haider, BJP’s candidate from Abul Fazal Enclave, said he was misguided by officials. “I am contesting for Ward 102, but the proposer was sent for Ward 100. We even told them we had people but they said there is no problem in filing it for Ward 100. They sent it for checking and still did not point out this mistake,” said Haider, who was busy drafting an appeal.

Similarly, Monika Chhabra from Kishan Ganj alleged dubious role of returning officer in cancellation of her nomination.

“My affidavit was not notary attested and he never gave me my papers back. My daughter was my covering candidate and the same happened with her. I suspect officials did this to support the Congress candidate on the same seat. He is Congress candidate’s neighbour,” alleged the candidate, who too will file an appeal with the EC.

While Vinod Nagar candidate Ravinder Negi said that there was some error in his nomination paper, attempts to reach Bapraula candidate Sanju Bala failed.

Sources in the party said that more such cases may also come to light.

