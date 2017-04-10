Noise pollution, particulate matters exceed limit in Delhi

“The air quality data for the period 2014-16 for Delhi and NCR does not show day to day continuous increase in the level of air pollution and significant fluctuations are noted,” the written reply said. “The air quality data for the period 2014-16 for Delhi and NCR does not show day to day continuous increase in the level of air pollution and significant fluctuations are noted,” the written reply said.

The levels of noise pollution and particulate matters exceed permissible limits in most locations in Delhi where nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels too cross the permissible threshold in some locations.

However, the Air Quality data for the period 2014-16 for Delhi and NCR does not show day-to-day continuous increase in the level of air pollution, the government said. According to a reply tabled by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on behalf of Environment minister Anil Dave in the Rajya Sabha, the ambient quality of Delhi and NCR is monitored under the National Air Quality Monitoring Programme under which there are 21 monitoring stations in Delhi and NCR.

It added that the values of SO2 (sulphur dioxide) are within permissible limits for all locations monitored. In respect of NO2 (nitrogen dioxide), Alwar, Ghaziabad and Noida are within permissible limits, though the “values exceed the permissible limits at some locations in Delhi”, the minister said.

“With respect to PM 10, the air quality data shows significant fluctuations, though the values exceed permissible limits,” he said.

“Noise pollution, though exceedance is observed at nearly all locations, there has not been any sharp increase on a day-to-day basis”.

