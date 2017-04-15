Noida: Worker falls into sewage plant well, dies, efforts on to rescue another

The well at the sewage treatment plant into which the workers fell. Gajendra Yadav The well at the sewage treatment plant into which the workers fell. Gajendra Yadav

A worker at a sewage treatment plant in Noida Sector 54 died while another is still missing after they slipped and fell into a well on Friday evening.

The body of Betwa (20) was recovered from the facility while rescue operations to find the second worker — 19-year-old Mukund — was on till the filing of this report late Friday evening.

Police said the incident took place between 5 and 6pm when the facility was shut. “Two workers from the plant fell into the well around 5.30 pm. One man slipped and the other tried to pull him out and slipped in the process. We managed to pull out Betwa. He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead. Suction machines to find the other worker have been brought in and rescue efforts are underway. The workers are from Jharkhand. A postmortem examination is being conducted. No FIR has been lodged yet,” said Vinay Singh, SHO, Noida Sector 24 police station.

Officials at NOIDA Authority said an inquiry committee under a chief engineer had been initiated and its report is expected to be submitted in seven days.

Operations at the plant, with a capacity of 87 million litres daily, began six years ago. “The entire plant’s operations are given to a concessionaire on an annual basis. At present, the contractor is a Pune-based company. As per labour laws, the company has been asked to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each worker,” said Saumya Srivastava, DCEO, Noida Authority.

Rescue operations on to find the second worker in Noida, Friday. Gajendra Yadav Rescue operations on to find the second worker in Noida, Friday. Gajendra Yadav

Noida Authority officials said the facility has two pumps which collect sewage from the area, treat them and convert some of it to 300 kilowatts of electricity, which is used at the plant. Officials further said that the premises contains two sub plants — one with a capacity of 54 MLD and the other with a capacity of 33 MLD.

“The sewage plant is a master sewage pumping station and the sewage gets collected in the well. During the process of treatment of sewage, methane gas is produced which later generates electricity,” Srivastava said.

“One of the four pumps of one plant, which treats 53 MLD of sewage, was not functioning. The pump was being repaired and the mechanical process is such that the pump slides down the well. A trolley is used to do this. One hook of the pump was still attached. To remove this, the workers used a manual staircase to go down instead of using the trolley. They were not wearing the required safety gear and one person slipped. While the other worker was trying to save him, he slipped too. It was around 13 metres deep. An inquiry to ascertain negligence in the case is underway,” Srivastava added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now