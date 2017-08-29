Noida: Woman goes to cops after husband gives triple talaq

The woman, a resident of Dadri’s Kanshi Ram Colony, met Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Love Kumar on Monday and said her husband had given her an ‘instant triple talaq’. (File) The woman, a resident of Dadri’s Kanshi Ram Colony, met Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Love Kumar on Monday and said her husband had given her an ‘instant triple talaq’. (File)

Less than a week after the Supreme Court deemed instant triple talaq “unconstitutional”, a 27-year-old woman approached the Gautam Budh Nagar police Monday seeking legal recourse for the talaq given by her husband on August 17.

This, police said, was the first such case in the district since the order. The woman, a resident of Dadri’s Kanshi Ram Colony, met Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Love Kumar on Monday and said her husband had given her an ‘instant triple talaq’.

Kumar told The Indian Express, “We have received the complaint. This, importantly, happened before the SC order.” Sources said police are consulting legal experts to look into the fact that the talaq was given prior to the SC order.

