Noida: Woman alleges rape by cab driver’s friend

A 26-year-old employee of a private firm who hired a cab alleged that she was raped by the driver’s friend in Greater Noida’s Dankaur on Thursday evening. Police said the driver, who works for Ola, and his friend were arrested on Friday. However, both police and Ola said that the taxi — a White WagonR — had not been booked via the app.

Shailendra Pratap Singh, SHO of Jharcha police station, said, “The complainant told us that around 4 pm on Thursday, she had booked an Ola cab from Noida Sector 126 to Surajpur in Greater Noida. She said the taxi was being driven by Ashok Lohiya. His friend, Praveen Singh, was sitting in front. She said that she was given an aerated drink, which was laced with sedatives. As per the complaint, she was taken to a deserted area near Dayanagar village where Ashok got out of the car. She was then raped by Praveen.”

Police said an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) was registered.

“Ashok works as a driver with Ola, while Praveen works in a farm. Initial investigation has not revealed that the accused have a criminal background. As per preliminary findings, the car had not been booked on Ola and the complainant had boarded it from Surajpur. More facts will be revealed as the probe progresses,” Singh said.

A spokesperson for Ola said, “We regret the unfortunate incident. However, we would like to clarify that the ride was not booked on our platform.”

