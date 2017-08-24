Noida woman allegedly kills self, husband, in-laws booked for dowry

The woman was “unhappy and upset” ever since her marriage, said Parashu Ram, in-charge Sector 49 police station. The woman was “unhappy and upset” ever since her marriage, said Parashu Ram, in-charge Sector 49 police station.

A woman allegedly hanged herself to death at her residence in Sector 78 here, with the police booking her husband and in-laws on charges of dowry harassment. Deepshikha’s father Mukesh Kumar has lodged a dowry death case against her husband Sandeep, mother-in-law Nirmla and four others, the police said. The woman was “unhappy and upset” ever since her marriage, said Parashu Ram, in-charge Sector 49 police station.

Deepshikha’s husband, who works at AIIMS, Delhi, has been detained for questioning, the police official said. He said Sandeep has studied up to class 10th while Deepshikha had completed her graduation in B.Ed. She was upset that her father had married her to a “less educated” man. Sandeep’s father was employed at the AIIMS and after his death Sandeep had got job on humanitarian ground, the policeman said. Probe is on, he added.

