Noida sisters ‘murder’ case: Day before deaths, father rebuked one of the girls, said don’t spoil family name, says Mother

Mother of two sisters 18 and 13, who were found hanging from a tree outside their home at Barola Village in Sector-49, Noida early morning. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna Mother of two sisters 18 and 13, who were found hanging from a tree outside their home at Barola Village in Sector-49, Noida early morning. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna

A day before the two sisters were found hanging from a tree outside their house in Barola village, the father of the dead had reportedly fought with the 18-year-old and damaged her mobile phone. The family members said the father had asked the girl not to “spoil the family name” by talking to her distant relative. On Tuesday, the family claimed that the relative wanted to marry her — a request that the family steadfastly refused.

“My husband snatched away her phone. I told him she was not at fault but the man was,” the girl’s mother said. Police said they are trying to trace the phone and had even visited the house to look for it, albeit in vain. The family, which resides in a one-room set in Barola, had moved here from Bulandshahr a year ago. The family maintained that the 18-year-old, who worked as a domestic help, used to send home Rs 10,000 every month.

“There was just one man in the family and the rest of the adult members were women. The place were they lived in Bulandshahr had a lot of drunks who used to quarrel with the women every other day. The family moved to Barola after a relative promised to give them jobs,” said the uncle of the dead siblings.

Also Read: Sisters found hanging from a tree in Noida, murder case registered after allegations of foul play

The family members claimed that they started receiving the threat calls a few months ago. The uncle said that the 18-year-old had met the relative at a family function in Bulandshahr earlier this year. The two had stayed in touch, he claimed.

As she huddled with a group of women next to the tree her daughters were found hanging from, the inconsolable mother blamed her kismat. Tuesday’s incident resulted in her losing three daughters in all. “My life is cursed when it comes to my daughters. My eldest daughter passed away seven years ago from childbirth-related complications. Despite our best efforts, she passed away in a Meerut hospital. Now two of my other laadlis have also been taken away,” she said.

The family remembers both the 18-year-old and the 13-year-old as jovial, happy children.

The oldest living sister, now 23 years old, claimed nothing was amiss on Monday night before they went to sleep. “We all had dinner together. They were laughing and talking. There was no tension on their faces,” she said. Their 15-year-old sister, who also works as a domestic help, said her younger sister was in UKG at a school nearby their home even though she was 13 years old.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App