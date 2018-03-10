Noida: Police look at call records, CCTV for leads on BHEL official’s murder

Around 3.30 pm on Thursday, the body of Amit Pandey (41), was found near his residence in Noida’s Sector 104 with a gunshot injury to his neck. Around 3.30 pm on Thursday, the body of Amit Pandey (41), was found near his residence in Noida’s Sector 104 with a gunshot injury to his neck.

On Wednesday evening, Shweta Pandey was talking to her elder brother when there was some disturbance over the phone, and the call got disconnected. “He wanted to speak to my two-year-old daughter, and said that he will video call on my number in 15-20 minutes after he reaches home,” Shweta said.

Around 3.30 pm on Thursday, the body of her elder brother, Amit Pandey (41), was found near his residence in Noida’s Sector 104 with a gunshot injury to his neck. “He died due to the bullet injury. The incident occurred between 8.30 pm and 9 pm, as per the post-mortem report. We are looking at CCTV footage, phone detail records and other evidence to ascertain the sequence of events, and those behind the murder,” said Avnish Dixit, SHO, Sector 39 police station.

A Deputy General Manager (DGM) at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Pandey had left his office and was on his way to Sapphire Towers in Noida’s Sector 104, where he lived with his younger brother, when he went missing.

“He was last seen on WhatsApp at 8.26 pm. He called me on my phone at 8.27 pm when he must have gotten out of the Metro. We spoke for three minutes and 35 seconds. We spoke about our mother who is unwell, and he wanted to speak to my daughter. There were people at home and we decided to talk on video call once he reached home. While we were talking, there was some noise in the background. There was a disturbance after which I could not hear him on the phone. I kept calling his name but he did not say anything,” Shweta said.

While an FIR against unknown persons has been registered in the case, Pandey’s family maintained that he had no personal enemies. “This could not have happened due to any personal reasons. He had separated from his wife but that happened 8-10 years ago and there have never been any problems of such nature. We do not know if this happened because of some project that he had been working on,” said Shweta.

