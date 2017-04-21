Noida office blaze: Building had no fire safety nod, officials order three inquiries

Six persons were killed in the fire that engulfed the three-storey building. Gajendra Yadav Six persons were killed in the fire that engulfed the three-storey building. Gajendra Yadav

THE three-storey building on plot F-55 in Noida Sector 11 — which served as the office of Excel Greentech Private Limited for the last six months — had been given provisional fire clearance while a final fire safety approval is still awaited, officials said. A day after the building went up in flames and six persons died in the fire, three inquiries are being conducted to identify those responsible for the negligence that caused the incident.

“At the time of construction of a building, a provisional fire safety certificate is issued to the builder. After completion, another certificate on the fire safety condition is issued. These certificates are issued following an inspection. There is passing of blame on which department (fire department or Noida Authority) is supposed to inspect the premises following its construction,” a senior government official said.

Meanwhile, UP minister for Industrial Development Satish Mahana and BJP MP Mahesh Sharma, on Thursday visited the area and met officials. “The joint director of the Fire department came here on Thursday. He is looking at the technical aspects and will submit a report within 24 hours,” Mahana said.

Maintaining that fire safety norms were not being followed at the building, Mahana said, “We regret what happened. This happened because rules were not followed… officials did not carry out their responsibilities. Action will be taken against those who are responsible… Six casualties took place in the incident. A person’s life is of utmost value — be it a small employee or the head of a company. Our condolences go to all of them…Within three months, our officials will go to all industries in this area to check their fire safety mechanism. This is not to harass them.”

An inquiry into the case is being conducted by the fire department officials at the district level as well as by the Noida Authority, Mahana added. In order to underline the need to follow fire safety norms, meetings with industries and workers’ associations are expected to be held next week.

“The fire department along with other officials are going to hold meetings with industries and workers. Aimed at generating awareness among various stakeholders, these meetings will see information about latest facts and rules with regard to such security measures. Workers also need to know the required safety norms and if their offices are fire hazard proof,” said N P Singh, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate.

