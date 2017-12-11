Noida murder: Juvenile claims he was scolded, beaten in the past too, say police

Police said the boy allegedly attacked them with a cricket bat, a pizza cutter and scissors. Police said the boy allegedly attacked them with a cricket bat, a pizza cutter and scissors.

The 16-year-old boy — the prime suspect in the murder of his mother and sister — was angry with his mother for scolding him not just on the day of the incident, but in the past as well, officials at the juvenile home said.

“He woke up around 8 am on Sunday. He has not spoken much but he has shown anger against his mother. He said he was scolded and beaten by his mother in the past too,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

Last week, the bodies of the boy’s 42-year-old mother and 11-year-old sister were found at their 14th-floor home in Greater Noida West. Police said the boy allegedly attacked them with a cricket bat, a pizza cutter and scissors. “On Monday afternoon, he had been scolded and beaten up for not studying. He grew angry. In such a situation, different things cross one’s mind and this happened to him,” Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP, Love Kumar, said.

On how the boy became the prime suspect in the murders, Kumar said, “While we were searching the house after the incident, we didn’t find much evidence showing the involvement of an outsider. The house had not been ransacked and there was no angle of theft.”

Police then recovered a cricket bat which belonged to the boy, scissors and a pizza cutter — all stained with blood. “These seemed to have been the weapons used. Clothes of the boy, who had been missing, were found soiled with blood. CCTV footage showed that between 8.15 and 8.30 pm, the family went out to buy food and returned home. The boy is last seen around 11.15 pm in the lift. We had been trying to trace him for the last two-three days,” the DCP said.

“Around 9.30-10 pm, the family went to sleep. However, the boy woke up. He first hit his mother with a bat. He felt his sister had woken up or would wake up, so he hit her too. Then he used a small pair of scissors and pizza cutter. He changed his clothes, took money from the almirah, and left,” Kumar said.

“He went to Old Delhi Railway station, took a train which goes to Jammu and got off in Ludhiana. He changed trains and went to Chandigarh, and took a bus to Shimla. He came back to Chandigarh, and took a train to Ranchi. He switched trains again and finally reached Mughalsarai from where he called his father from a passerby’s phone,” he said.

